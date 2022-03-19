Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 63,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $32.11 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91.

