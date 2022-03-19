Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.02 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.