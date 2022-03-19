Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBMN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.