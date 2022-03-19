Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,223 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $190.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.18. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.