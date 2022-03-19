Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,464 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

