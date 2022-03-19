Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $29.15 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

