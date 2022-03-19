Legacy Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

