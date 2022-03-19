Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 717,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 71,606 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,796,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 961,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,089 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 366,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $52.83. 2,184,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,526. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

