Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $10.35 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 3.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banta Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 241,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. 60,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,018. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

