Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after buying an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 3,124,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,437. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

