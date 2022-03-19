Legacy Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,598 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 3.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 394,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,925 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter.

BSJQ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 83,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,557. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

