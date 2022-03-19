Legacy Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

