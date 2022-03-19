Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 158,669 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,669 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 179,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 209,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $23.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.