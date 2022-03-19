Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 4,355 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 251,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,945. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82.

