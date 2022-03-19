Legacy Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $37,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.77. 353,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

