Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lemonade by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 128,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.