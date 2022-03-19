Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

