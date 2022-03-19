Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,075 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

