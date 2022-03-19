Lewis Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

