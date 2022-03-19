Lewis Capital Management LLC Invests $27.16 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,159,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 28.5% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

