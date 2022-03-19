LGCY Network Market Capitalization Hits $27.49 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $27.49 million and approximately $49,600.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About LGCY Network

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

