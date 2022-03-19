LHT (LHT) Hits One Day Volume of $6.00

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. LHT has a market capitalization of $110,605.21 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007841 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 433% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.