Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Shares Up 1.7%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 306 ($3.98). 1,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £183.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.51.

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £138,600 ($180,234.07).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

