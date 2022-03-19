Lobstex Market Cap Achieves $982,097.16 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $982,097.16 and approximately $348,935.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 462.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,295,778 coins and its circulating supply is 23,220,352 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

