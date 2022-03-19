LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $792,683.67

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $792,683.67 and $1,002.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00284598 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.43 or 0.01197375 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

