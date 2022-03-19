LOCGame Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $290,289.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LOCGame has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $290,289.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.71 or 0.06964303 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,911.83 or 0.99971132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041408 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

LOCGame Coin Trading

