Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.