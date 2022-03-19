Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

NYSE LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

