Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.