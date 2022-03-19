Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $136,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,511. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.63 and a 200-day moving average of $230.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.