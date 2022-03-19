LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.14 on Friday. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

