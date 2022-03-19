Lua Swap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0626

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

