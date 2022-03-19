Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is Sib LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sib LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 12.4% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sib LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.67.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $316.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

