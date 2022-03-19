Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Boosted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up 2.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Lumentum worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

