Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

