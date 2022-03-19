Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

