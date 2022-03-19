Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $338.90

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.90 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 304.48 ($3.96). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.10), with a volume of 9,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 323.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.90. The stock has a market cap of £45.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

Get Maintel alerts:

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.