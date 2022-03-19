Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $221.31

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 221.31 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 192.01 ($2.50). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.52), with a volume of 54,570 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £102.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Company Profile (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.