MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Hits $0.0173 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $204,697.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.59 or 0.06989108 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.55 or 1.00127174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033095 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

