Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.92

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.92 and traded as low as $34.07. Makita shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 30,788 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.96.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

