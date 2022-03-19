MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will report $10.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.70 million. MannKind reported sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.58 on Friday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $901.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.96.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 14.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

