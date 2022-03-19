Marlin (POND) Trading Up 19% This Week

Marlin (POND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Marlin has a market cap of $24.54 million and $42.88 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

