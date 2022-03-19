Master Contract Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $61,502.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $381,775.12 and $61,502.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.80 or 0.07000453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00078211 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00039812 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.