McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

