Mchain (MAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Mchain (MAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Mchain has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $7,356.71 and $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007790 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000111 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 82,823,450 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.