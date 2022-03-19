MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

