Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

