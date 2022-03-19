Megacoin (MEC) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Megacoin (MEC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Megacoin has a market cap of $166,881.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00268357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001321 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,890,177 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.