Melon (MLN) Price Hits $38.88

Melon (MLN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Melon has traded flat against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Melon Coin Profile

Melon is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

