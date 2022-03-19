Members Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,028 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

